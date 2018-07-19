Albar Capital Deploys FlexNOW - Easy-To-Install Multi-Asset Execution Management System

FlexTrade (@FlexTrade) today announced that Albar Capital Ltd., a new hedge fund led by Javier Velazquez (formerly of Millennium Capital Partners LLP), is now trading equities and futures using FlexNOW, FlexTrade’s new execution management system.
“The FlexNOW team was instrumental in solving several of our problems,” said Jason Ruder, Trader at Albar Capital. “Not only are they helping us with our compliance requirements, they are also responsive to requests that improve my workflow.”
According to Rhyd Lewis, FlexNOW Product Manager, FlexNOW’s quick onboarding and easy installation process was critical for Albar Capital’s launch on 2 July. “We had no problem integrating FlexNOW with Albar’s portfolio and risk management platform, Paladyne, which allows fund managers to route orders to the dealing desk,” said Lewis. “Additionally, Albar has connectivity to their executing venues via FlexTrade’s zero-touch broker network.
Multi-Asset, MiFID II Compliant Trading
Designed to handle trading for equities, futures and options, FlexNOW is MiFID II compliant; provides connectivity to leading market data providers; easily integrates with any order management system (OMS) via FIX and API; and comes with its own built-in transaction cost analysis functionality.