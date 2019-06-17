Albanian Securities Exchange And Vienna Stock Exchange Join Forces In Market Data Distribution

The Albanian Securities Exchange and the Vienna Stock Exchange have signed a market data cooperation agreement. Financial information providers, so-called data vendors, can access market data from Albania via the Vienna Stock Exchange's central data feed. Market data from Albania can potentially reach more than 18,000 end users in about 60 countries in real-time. The one-stop shop solution reduces the administrative, legal and IT work for clients to a minimum. The Vienna Stock Exchange globally disseminates data from 11 markets on one feed: Updates on securities from Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia, as well as trading data of the Energy Exchange Austria (EXAA).
"With the support of Swiss SECO and World Bank, Albania has drafted new investment and capital market laws to bring the Albanian legislation in line with EU directives. In addition, the Bank of Albania and the Albanian Financial Supervisory Authority are working on jointly licensing and supervising the central depository on non-government securities, which is expected to give a strong push to trading in Albania. Joining Vienna Stock Exchange's established data feed will be a big asset to building more trust in the domestic market and help the promotion of Albania’s stock market within Europe," says Artan Gjergji, CEO of the Albanian Securities Exchange.
"Our cooperation with the Albanian Securities Exchange demonstrates how two stock exchanges can benefit from each others strengths and possibilities. We are proudly sharing our knowledge and technology to help amplify the international visibility and the further alignment to EU standards of an important market in the Balkan region," says Ludwig Nießen, COO & CTO of the Vienna Stock Exchange.