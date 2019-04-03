aixigo And Synpulse Agree On Strategic Partnership

aixigo, one of the largest independent international software providers for financial institutions, and Synpulse, the global management consultancy headquartered in Switzerland, have signed a strategic partnership agreement.
aixigo contributes its digital API wealth management and investment advisory platform to this partnership. It is the basis for financial institutions to be able to offer digital value-added services in the branch and via mobile devices, including voice interfaces, in an attractive and cost-efficient manner. Over 100 API-based services are currently available. The API can provide large amounts of data as a raw material for legacy systems and refine them quickly and flexibly on a large scale. This makes information more accessible to customer systems – regardless of which core banking system is available as the basis.
Synpulse brings its consulting and implementation services for aixigo's digital API platform to this parntership. With new regulations and increasingly demanding client expectations in wealth management and investment advisory, the two companies see a digital API platform focused on extreme speed, mass suitability and flexibility as key to the future success of financial service providers in Switzerland and internationally.
"We recognize that speed, mass suitability and flexibility are becoming increasingly important for digital banking services in the areas of wealth management and investment advisory. Why? Because the attention span of clients in the digital age continues to decline. So the goal must be to get at least two minutes of attention a day from the client. And you can only do that if you can offer relevant information extremely quickly, digitally and attractively. Because in the end, the banks will also benefit greatly from this. You meet customer expectations in digital competition and at the same time reduce costs per customer, although the effect of a real customer experience is significantly higher. This in turn means that customers are more willing to pay despite regulatory requirements and cost transparency. And in the end, the goal is for the bank to become an integral part of daily digital habits. And it is precisely these added values that we want to bring out into the banking world together with Synpulse," says Erich Borsch, CEO of aixigo.
"The time is ripe! Many core banking systems are currently starting to open their APIs, which is fundamentally changing the landscape of banking architecture. In order to be able to use this potential for digital offers in asset management and investment advisory as well, a system is needed that records all relevant data at high speed and makes it available again in a refined form – an API platform", says Raphael Jung, Managing Partner Synpulse.