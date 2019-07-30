AIX Has Approved Listed Funds Rules

Astana International Exchange (AIX) is pleased to announce that Listed Funds Rules (the “Rules”) aimed at enabling the Listed Funds market have been approved by the Board of Directors and received a final approval from Astana Financial Services Authority on July 23, 2019.
The Rules allow the listing of Collective Investment Schemes under the AIFC Collective Investment Scheme Rules including Exchange Traded Funds, Islamic Investment Funds, Private Equity Funds, Venture Capital Funds and Real Estate Investment Trusts. Quick and efficient listing of Funds that have primary listing on an equivalent exchange with regime satisfactory to AIX is also possible under the Rules.
The Rules provide for a simple, cheap and transparent way to offer securities to both institutional and retail investors.
“The Listed Funds regime was designed to create an attractive environment for both issuers and investors. Discussions with overseas listed funds intending to apply to AIX for secondary listing are underway,” said Tim Bennett, CEO, AIX. “We believe that with the enhanced transparency and investor protection, relative simplicity of trading and operations, lower operating costs, as well as high liquidity of units often attributed to Collective Investment Schemes, will give the AIX Listed Funds market a quick start.”