AIX Achieves ISO 27001 Certification For Information Security Management System And Cybersecurity

Astana International Exchange (“AIX”, “Exchange”) is pleased to announce that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, which confirms its compliance with global standards for Information Security Management System (ISMS), covering trading, clearing, settlement, registry and depository services. AIX also achieved ISO/IEC 27032:2012 which represents global standards for Cybersecurity. These certificates indicate AIX’s commitment towards ensuring a robust framework for Information Security systems and help to develop a greater confidence in the quality and the safety of AIX services.
CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, commented:
“AIX is one of the few organizations in Central Asia who choose to ISO certify its core business services and information assets, to protect its investors, clients and partners. We believe the certification will assure and generate a high level of confidence for AIX and its ecosystem.”
Chief Information Officer of AIX, Valerii Tsoi, stated:
“Cyber security is a crucial issue to global markets, and one of the fundamentals for maintaining market integrity and resiliency. AIX is proud to be the region’s leader in the use of innovative information and communication technologies, but also in providing services that meet high standards of management of information security risks.”
The certification was issued after a thorough auditing and validation by The Standards Institute of Israel, which gives maximum assurance to the stakeholders that their information is protected in the best comprehensive manner.
As part of the certification process, there will be regular follow up audits in the first two years to ensure the operational effectiveness of the system and a re-certification audit in the third year.