Aite Group Announces The Launch Of A New Fraud & AML Practice - Industry Veteran And Aite Group Research Director Julie Conroy Will Head Up The Firm's New Research Practice Dedicated To Fraud And AML

Aite Group, an independent research and advisory firm focused on business, technology, and compliance issues in financial services, has announced the launch of a new practice, Fraud & AML. This new research practice will provide coverage across a range of fraud and AML topics through business, technology, and regulatory lenses. The practice directs its research toward global financial institutions (retail and commercial banks, insurers, wealth management firms), fintech companies, merchants, technology providers, and professional services firms.
“In an effort to better support fraud and AML functions within financial institutions, payment firms, and merchants, I am pleased to announce the launch of Aite Group’s Fraud & AML research practice,” says Gwenn Bézard, head of research and consulting at Aite Group. “Aite Group prides itself on being an indispensable partner offering deep expertise and valuable insights to our broad range of clients across the financial services industry. Over the last 15 years we have continually expanded our teams and our coverage to meet and exceed the demands of executives in the financial services, insurance, retail, and healthcare industries, and offering a dedicated Fraud & AML practice reinforces our commitment to meeting the expanded needs of clients in this space,” he adds.
Industry expert and Aite Group research director Julie Conroy will spearhead the Fraud & AML practice, which will encompass all areas of banking and payment fraud and AML, including coverage across banking, wealth management, insurance, and payments. Joining her on the team are senior analysts Shirley Inscoe, Tony Kaus, and Ron van Wezel as well as research associate Jamie Regehr. We are also pleased to announce that Trace Fooshee, former head of fraud strategy for SunTrust Bank, has joined Aite Group this week to further expand Aite Group’s fraud coverage.
“With increasingly frequent and sophisticated attacks, advances in technology to counter these attacks (including machine learning, robotic process automation, and digital identity analysis), and the demand for increased security along with a frictionless customer experience, we felt the time was right to launch this practice to meet our customers’ growing needs,” says Ms. Conroy.
With this new practice launch, Aite Group is also pleased to announce the promotion of senior analyst David Albertazzi, who will now lead the Retail Banking & Payments practice as research director. Mr. Albertazzi has been with the company eight years, focusing on retail bank channels, core banking technologies, and consumer payments. Reporting to Mr. Albertazzi will be senior analysts Thad Peterson, Tiffani Montez, Talie Baker, Leslie Parrish, and Mr. van Wezel, who will be contributing to both the new Fraud & AML practice as well as Retail Banking & Payments.
18/04/2019
