AIAF Admits To Trading The New Sustainable Bond Of The Madrid Regional Government - With A Value Of €1 Billion

AIAF, the Fixed Income Market of BME, today admitted to trading the new sustainable bonds issued by the Madrid regional government for a total amount of €1 billion. The bonds have a term of 10 years (their final maturity is 30 April 2028) and their annual coupon is 1.773%.
This issue follows the authorisation by the Madrid regional Government dated January 9 to carry out long-term financial operations for a maximum amount of €3.2 billion euros and within the indebtedness limit established in the General Budget Law of the Region of Madrid.
BBVA, Barclays, HSBC, ING and Santander have acted as Joint Bookrunners in the placement of the issue.
The Madrid region has a Baa2 rating, stable outlook granted by Moody's; BBB +, stable outlook by S & P and BBB stable by Fitch.
This is the third issue of sustainable bonds of the Madrid region to be admitted to trading on BME´s Fixed Income market in the last two years. The total amount issued in these operations reaches €1.7 billion euros.
This new bond is issued within the framework of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals that includes use of funds for projects on health, education, social services, promotion of employment, public transport and housing.
BME supports the development of sustainable finance through its participation in the UN's Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative, which comprises 68 global stock exchanges, together with IOSCO, regulators and representatives of the investment community.