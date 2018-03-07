AgCon2018 Agenda Announced Today

AgCon2018, the upcoming joint conference of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research (CRMER) at Kansas State University (KSU), will explore a range of current questions and topics facing the agricultural futures markets.
The agenda for “Protecting America’s Agricultural Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference,” on April 5 – 6, 2018, in Overland Park, Kansas, can be viewed at AgCon2018. It includes robust presentations and discussions from leading academic researchers, as well as distinguished voices from the private and governmental sectors.
Attendees will hear from Dr. John Floros, Dean of KSU’s College of Agriculture and Director of Research and Extension, CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo and Commissioners Brian Quintenz and Rostin Behnam, sponsor of CFTC’s Agricultural Advisory Committee. Kansas U.S. Senators Pat Roberts (Chairman of the Senate Agricultural Committee) and Jerry Moran have been invited to speak at the event as well.
“I am looking forward to getting back to this region to listen and contribute to important discussions about current macro-economic trends and issues affecting American agricultural futures markets and the importance of these markets for managing risk and protecting participants from manipulation, fraud, and other unlawful activities,” said CFTC Chairman Giancarlo.
This is a first-of-its-kind conference that CFTC and CRMER at KSU will host jointly.
See complete agenda and registration information at AgCon2018.