Aerkomm Lists On Euronext Paris

Euronext today welcomes Aerkomm, Inc., a development stage service provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment, to Euronext Paris.
Headquartered in Nevada, USA, and currently listed on the Nasdaq OTCQX market, Aerkomm is a development stage company that intends to partner with airlines to offer air passengers free in-flight entertainment and communications services, and expects to generate revenue through the sales of advertising space and in-flight transactions. With strategic partnerships with brands such as Airbus and Air Malta, Aerkomm now plans to build both a customer base and investor base in Europe.
Aerkomm (ticker code: AKOM) was listed on 23 July 2019 through the admission to trading of 9,399,272 shares making up its capital. The listing price was set at €6.468 per share. Market capitalisation on the day of listing was circa €60.8 million.
During the listing ceremony this morning, Aerkomm CEO Jeffrey Wun said: “The Aerkomm team is thrilled to have listed on Euronext Paris. This European listing reflects our growth ambitions as well as the successes achieved in Europe to date. Listing on Euronext Paris, we believe, will unlock deep pools of European investor capital and will place us alongside our current and future strategic partners. We look forward to strengthening our ties with the European investor and Aerospace communities.”