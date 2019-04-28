ADX Participates In Arab Federation Of Exchanges Meetings

H.E. Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the leading financial market in the region, led a delegation to the Arab Federation of Exchanges (AFE) meetings, which took place in Cairo, Egypt, on 23-24 April. Heads and representatives of stock exchanges, Arab depository and clearing companies, as well as representatives of a group of brokerage firms and financial experts attended the meetings.
Discussed at the meetings were the ways to develop Arab financial markets in terms of global best practices in disclosure, transparency and governance. The discussions focused on knowledge exchange on ways to improve the investment environment and trading in Arab stock exchanges, including the use of financial technology and artificial intelligence in capital markets. The future of small and medium enterprises was also discussed as a means of attracting more foreign investments in the member exchanges.
H.E. Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of ADX, stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation between Arab stock exchanges and the need for a unified vision and aligned objectives for the Arab financial markets. H.E. said: “The Arab Federation of Exchanges provides an effective platform for exchange of knowledge and expertise in a dynamic environment. This allows AFE members to improve the performance of their financial markets by developing regulations and laws that draw upon best practices within the region. It further provides a great networking opportunity for member exchanges.”
It is worthy to note that ADX, represented by its Acting Chief Executive H.E. Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, was honoured during the meeting in his capacity as the former chairman of the 43rd session of Arab Federation of Exchanges (AFE) meeting which was held in Abu Dhabi in September of 2018 and hosted by ADX.
On the sidelines of the visit, the ADX delegation headed by H.E. Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of ADX, met with Mr. Mohamed Farid, Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and senior officials to discuss ways to strengthen relations between ADX and EGX. Several important opportunities and issues of mutual interest were discussed, including the importance of sustainable financing and investments in order to achieve the long-term growth objectives of the region's economy.
H.E. Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri stressed ADX’s keenness, as the leading financial market in the region, to open channels of communication and cooperation with various Arab financial markets, as the financial stability of the region reflects positively on the performance of financial markets and contributes to the successful implementation of its growth strategies.
During its visit to Egypt, the Exchange also met a group of listed companies to highlight the various opportunities and advantages offered by dual listing on the ADX. Also discussed were opportunities for cooperation as a result of the Exchange’s leading investment position and its advanced regulatory, technical and legislative structure, as well as a wide range of financial instruments, innovative services and market resources that are offered to investors to enhance their ability to make sound investment decisions.