ADX Achieves 99% In Disclosure Compliance

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 99% regarding the disclosure of the preliminary results of its listed public joint stock companies within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the financial period.
65 listed companies out of 66, local and foreign, disclosed their preliminary financial results for 2017 within the 45 days period given.
Mr. Saif Sayah Al Mansoori, Senior Head of Listed Companies Affairs Dept. at ADX commented: "The collaboration between ADX and its listed companies has always proved to be a productive one. We can clearly see the positive impact of this cooperation through the companies' fulfillment of their obligations on the disclosure of the 3rd quarter financial statements."