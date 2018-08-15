ADX Achieves 100% In Disclosure Compliance Of 2nd Quarter 2018 Financial Statements

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 100% regarding the disclosure of the 2nd quarter financial statements of its listed public and private joint stock companies within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the financial period.
69 public (local and foreign) and private listed companies out of the 69 companies listed on the Exchange disclosed their 2nd Quarter financial statements for 2018 within the 45 days period given
It is worthy to note that the combined net profit of public listed companies as of 30 June 2018 has shown an increase of 0.57% in comparison to the same period in 2017. The highest recorded increase was in the Insurance sector with an increase of 75.08 %, followed by the Financial Services Sector with an increase of 48.28%
On this occasion, ADX stated that the collaboration between the Exchange and its listed companies has always proved to be a productive one.