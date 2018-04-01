ADX Achieves 100% In Disclosure Compliance

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it has succeeded in achieving a compliance rate of 100% regarding the disclosure of the annual financial statements of its 69 listed public and private joint stock companies within the deadline of 90 days from the end of the financial period. All public and private joint stock companies listed on ADX disclosed their annual financial statements for 2017 within the 90 days period given.
It is worth noting that the total net profit of all public listed companies as of 31 December 2017 has shown an increase of 144.59% in comparison to the same period last year. The highest recorded increase was in Services Sector with 125.55%, followed by the Energy Sector with 118.79%.
On this occasion, ADX stated that the collaboration between the Exchange and its listed companies has always proved to be a productive one, which we can clearly see through the high level of collaboration in the compliance that the companies has adhered to.