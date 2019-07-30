ADVFN’s Global Cryptocurrency Platform Expansion - ‘Cryptocurrency Platform Of The Year’ Adds New Features, Functionality And Listings

ADVFN, the global stocks, shares and crypto information website, announces a cryptocurrency product update.
ADVFN, the only publicly-listed cryptocurrency information platform (LSE:AFN), now covers over 6000 cryptocurrencies, connects to all of the top global cryptocurrency exchanges (by volume) for trading data and has added a number of cryptocurrency tools - https://www.advfn.com/cryptocurrency
On the site, crypto traders and investors can view a wealth of charts, data, news and toplists for thousands of mineable/non-mineable and listed/unlisted coins - and tokens - and be alerted to new ones entering the market. The site’s crypto lists split out the entire cryptocurrency market by numerous types and features, including platform and algorithm.
Users have access to real-time, streaming market data on listed cryptocurrencies (Level 2 data on most) and tools including a Mining Profit Calculator, Cryptocurrency Converter (crypto to fiat converter and crypto to crypto converter)and The Crypto Trader - exclusive content for traders, featuring tutorials, the latest crypto news and analysis, and investment ideas.
“Our cryptocurrency platform is going from strength to strength and we’re delighted to see an ever-increasing interest in cryptocurrencies amongst our global userbase of 36 million,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN. “Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are here to stay and we feel we’re in an exclusive position as the only publicly-listed cryptocurrency information platform out there.”
Award winning ADVFN, world-renowned for its stocks and shares data, has increasingly focussed on its cryptocurrency offering in the last few years, which has been acknowledged with its win in the UK Enterprise Awards this year in the category of Cryptocurrency Platform of the Year.
To submit a coin for listing go to: https://uk.advfn.com/commercial/submitcrypto/coin
To have your ICO/IEO listed email: ico@advfn.com