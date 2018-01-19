ADT Marks IPO And First Day Of Trading On New York Stock Exchange

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) opened for trading today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “ADT” following its initial public offering. ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada, with approximately 7.2 million customers and nearly 18,000 employees.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005667/en/
ADT, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Timothy J. Whall, joined by members of ADT's senior executive team and board of directors, rings the NYSE Opening Bell(R). (Photo: NYSE)
ADT Chief Executive Officer Timothy J. Whall, joined by members of ADT’s senior executive team and board of directors, rang the NYSE Opening Bell®, followed by a visit to the DMM location on the Trading Floor to observe the price discovery process. The process culminated with the ringing of the First Trade Bell by Mr. Whall, which signified the opening of the stock.
“We have 18,000 employees who have helped make tremendous strides as an organization over the past two years in redefining customer experience and what security means,” said ADT’s Whall. “A big thanks goes out to our passionate team members for continuously focusing on the one thing that matters most – our customers.”
“We’re pleased to welcome ADT to the NYSE’s community of the world’s leading companies,” said Tom Farley, President, NYSE. “We congratulate the ADT team on its IPO, and we are proud to mark this exciting new chapter for the company and its shareholders.”
With 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 authorized Dealers, ADT is an industry leader in sales, installation and service field force. ADT team members receive an average of 40,000 alarms each day.
The NYSE is home to many of the world's most iconic brands, technology business leaders and emerging growth companies shaping today's global economic landscape. For more information on listing on the New York Stock Exchange, visit https://www.nyse.com/list.