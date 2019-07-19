Acuiti Derivatives Insight Report: Revenues Up But Confidence Declines Across The Global Derivatives Market - European Recovery Continues Positive Global Trend

Key findings:
- Another solid month for derivatives revenues
- Proprietary trading firms report strong revenue growth in June
- UK and mainland Europe recover after weak May
Proprietary trading groups across Europe experienced strong revenue growth contributing to a continued improvement of performance in the derivatives market in June, the latest Acuiti Derivatives Insight Report found.
Algorithmic options market makers in the US also reported a good month propelling proprietary trading groups to the top performing company type in June.
Banks in the UK also experienced favourable trading condition as the UK rose to third in the Acuiti rankings for revenue growth having been the weakest performer in two out of the previous three months.
Respondents in Asia Pacific experienced more challenging conditions falling to the bottom of the regional rankings and reflecting the decline in volumes on the major local exchanges.
However, despite the strong performance in May and June, outlook across the global market fell to its lowest level since Acuiti launched this report in April but remains positive.
Overall 50% of respondents predict improving trading conditions over the next three months down from 55% in the previous report and a high of 58% in the April report.
The report also found that the buyside and proprietary trading groups are now more likely to cite capital rules as a barrier to growth than banks ahead of the implementation of the Investment Firm Regulation and Directive across Europe.
“It has been another month of growth for most global derivatives centres which is welcome news for the industry,” said Will Mitting, managing director of Acuiti.
“However, clouds are gathering on the horizon with Brexit likely to re-emerge as a top concern after the summer and the prospect of increased capital rules for much of the market negatively impacting investment and outlook.”
The Derivatives Insight Report is published monthly by Acuiti, the management intelligence platform for senior executives in the derivatives market.
The report is compiled by data submitted anonymously by members of Acuiti’s global network. Acuiti was launched in February 2019 and to date over 450 senior executives in the derivatives market have joined the platform.
To apply to join the Acuiti network and get the opportunity to take part in and receive next month’s Acuiti Derivatives Insight Report, visit acuiti.io