ACI UK And The Society For Technical Analysts To Collaborate Under Memorandum Of Understanding

At a ceremony in the City of London this evening ACI UK, the trade association representing the interests of individuals engaged in professional trading, broking, operations, regulatory and compliance activities in the foreign exchange, money and derivative markets signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Society of Technical Analysts, the not for profit organisation dedicated to the promotion and understanding of Technical Analysis to the global investment community. Under the MOU, ACI UK and the STA will build on the synergy between their organisations in terms of their respective member communities – and a shared commitment to continuing education and professional development - to collaborate on developing and promoting events and other activities for the mutual benefit of their members.
Sue Attwood, President, ACI UK, said: “I am delighted that we have the opportunity to combine our respective industry expertise with The Society of Technical Analysts, to collaborate on events that will enhance our educational programmes and provide considerable value to our respective member communities. We look forward to working with Eddie and his colleagues at STA and to getting the first co-hosted events off the ground”
Eddie Tofpik, Marketing Director, The Society of Technical Analysts said: “ACI UK and the STA have a lot of common ground in terms of our respective member bases and the focus on community and education. As a long standing member of ACI UK I have been impressed with the quality of their events and educational activities and look forward to exploring new opportunities with them that will benefit all of our members”.