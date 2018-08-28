ACER Workshop On The Methodologies And Parameters Used To Determine Gas TSO Revenues

On 20 September ACER will hold a workshop on the methodologies and parameters used to determine gas TSO revenues.
The event will be held at CEER’s premises, Cours Saint-Michel 30a, 5th floor, 1040 Brussels (10.30-16.30).
The Network Code on harmonised transmission tariff structures for gas requires ACER to publish a report on the methodologies and parameters used to determine the allowed or target revenue of transmission system operators. The Agency has contracted Economic Consulting Associates (ECA) to assist with this work. On behalf of ACER, ECA will present the conclusions of the study and will reflect on the different methodological approaches and parameters used across the EU. Stakeholders will be given an opportunity to express their views.
National regulators, transmission system operators and network users are encouraged to join the event. The report will be made public following the workshop.
To participate please register here by 15 September 2018 5pm.
The draft agenda for the workshop will be available shortly here.