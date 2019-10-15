ACER Updates The 4th Edition Of Its Guidance On The Application Of REMIT

ACER publishes today an updated version of the fourth edition of the Guidance on the application of the EU Regulation on wholesale energy market integrity and transparency (REMIT).
The modifications deal with how to apply the definition of ‘‘market manipulation’’. In particular, this new version of the REMIT guidance updates section six by providing further guidance on the behaviour of capacity withholding, as one of the examples of the various types of practice, which could constitute market manipulation.
