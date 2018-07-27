The Agency published today its first Report on the implementation of the Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas. The code requires the NRA or TSO to consult stakeholders on the proposed tariff structure and forward the consultation document to the Agency, which has to analyse all these consultation documents for completeness and compliance. This Report presents the analysis of the Agency for the transmission system of the Netherlands.
The Report analyses the consultation document published by the Dutch regulator, ACM. The Dutch paper is a good example of a consultation document. The Agency has a few recommendations for the final decision, which ACM will take by October 2018, ahead of the deadline of May 2019.
Find out more here.
ACER: The Agency Publishes Its First Analysis On Tariff Code Implementation For Gas
Date 27/07/2018
The Agency published today its first Report on the implementation of the Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas. The code requires the NRA or TSO to consult stakeholders on the proposed tariff structure and forward the consultation document to the Agency, which has to analyse all these consultation documents for completeness and compliance. This Report presents the analysis of the Agency for the transmission system of the Netherlands.