ACER: Survey On The Importance Of Electricity For Consumers

On behalf of ACER, Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (an economics and policy consultancy) is carrying out a survey on the value of electricity for domestic and business consumers.
The survey, which takes approximately 7-8 minutes to complete, will help ACER make informed decisions on future developments of the electrical system by establishing the value of non-delivered electricity. Your support could inform real policy and is much appreciated.
You can access the survey for domestic consumers here.
You can access the survey for business consumers here.