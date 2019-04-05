ACER Reports On Gas Conditional Capacity Products In The EU

The Agency publishes today its Report on the conditionalities stipulated in contracts for standard capacity products for firm capacity and an underlying consultancy Study as required by the EU Regulation establishing a Network Code on Capacity Allocation Mechanisms in gas transmission systems. In order to ensure that gas can be traded independently of its location in the system, network users must be given the freedom to book entry and exit capacity independently from each other. ACER’s Report analyses the current restrictions in capacity products that prevent this from happening.
The use of conditional products and the existence of legacy contracts occur in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Hungary, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Great Britain. The underlying study provides a full review of the application of these measures, while the Agency report presents recommendations in relation to them.
