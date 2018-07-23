ACER Publishes The Second Open Letter On REMIT Data Quality

The Agency published the Second Open Letter on REMIT data quality, which covers all the reported data types and complements the first Open Letter on REMIT transaction reporting data quality published by the Agency on 16 February 2017.
The purpose of the letter is to inform Organised Market Places (OMPs), Market Participants (MPs), Transmission System Operators (TSOs), System Storage Operators (SSOs), LNG System Operators (LSOs), and Registered Reporting Mechanisms (RRMs) that the Agency continues to conduct regular assessments of the completeness, accuracy and timely submission of the data received under REMIT. The letter is also intended to enable the Agency to liaise with reporting parties in order further to improve data reporting under REMIT. By reviewing the submitted data, the Agency aims to help the above-mentioned stakeholders to ensure that the data reported to the Agency is consistent with the REMIT reporting requirements.
The Agency is committed to ensuring a high quality of transaction and fundamental data reporting, and will continue to allocate specialist supervisory resources to this endeavour in order to further advance its market monitoring capabilities.
