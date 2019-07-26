ACER Publishes The 3rd Open Letter On REMIT Data Quality

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) published today the 3rd Open Letter on REMIT data quality, which complements the first two Open Letters on REMIT data quality published over the past two years. ACER is pleased to report that the previous two letters have facilitated an improvement in data quality.
REMIT Open Letters are intended to promote cooperation between ACER and reporting parties by informing them of ACER’s regular assessments of the completeness, accuracy and timely submission of the data received under REMIT. Using the findings from its assessments, ACER aims to help its stakeholders ensure that the data reported to ACER is consistent with the REMIT reporting requirements.
ACER remains committed to ensuring a high quality of data, and will continue to allocate specialist supervisory resources to this endeavour in order to further advance its market monitoring capabilities.
