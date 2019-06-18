ACER Publishes Overview Of All Wholesale Energy Market Abuse Decisions Under REMIT Imposing Sanctions Reports

Since the entry into force of the EU Regulation on Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT), national regulatory authorities for energy and relevant enforcement authorities (NRAs) from various Member States have adopted sanctions for market manipulation and insider trading on EU wholesale energy markets. The total amount of the fines imposed currently exceeds EUR 30 million.
Under REMIT, ACER performs market surveillance detecting potential instances of market abuse and notifies them to NRAs, while national regulatory authorities are responsible for investigation and enforcement.
In order to promote transparency and a consistent overview of all sanction decisions across the EU, ACER is now making publicly available a list with all the enforcement decisions taken at national level. ACER aims to update this table regularly.
ACER cannot however provide additional information on these decisions. Interested parties should consult directly the sources for the status of the proceedings and for this purpose a link to the sources is provided in the table.
Find out more here.