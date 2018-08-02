ACER Publishes Its First Implementation Monitoring Report On NC DC And NC HVDC

In its first implementation monitoring report on this subject, the Agency finds that the implementation of the Network Code on Demand Connection (NC DC) and of the Network Code on requirements for grid connection of high voltage direct current systems and direct current-connected power park modules (NC HVDC) is well on track. However, progress is still required in the publication of criteria for granting derogations.
