ACER Publishes Its Analysis On The Tariff Code Implementation For Gas In Hungary

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has published its sixteenth Report on the implementation of the Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas, which presents the analysis of the Agency for the transmission system of Hungary.
The Report analyses the consultation document published by Hungary. The Agency recommends the National Regulatory Authority to provide an appropriate justification of the proposed reference price methodology together with the adjustments to be applied.
