ACER Publishes Its Analysis On Tariff Code Implementation For Gas In Ireland

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) published today its eighteenth Report on the implementation of the Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas, which presents the analysis of the Agency for the transmission system of Ireland.
The Report analyses the consultation document published by the Irish Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU). The Agency has a few recommendations for the final decision, which CRU will take no later than 11 July 2019.
