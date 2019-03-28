ACER Publishes Its Analysis On Tariff Code Implementation For Gas In Greece

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) published today its seventeenth Report on the implementation of the Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas, which presents the analysis of the Agency for the transmission system of Greece.
The Report analyses the consultation document published by the Greek Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) based on a proposal by the Greek National Natural Gas System Operator Α.Ε. (DESFA). The Agency has a few recommendations for the final decision, which RAE will take no later than 31 May 2019.
