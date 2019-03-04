ACER Publishes Its Analysis On Tariff Code Implementation For Gas In Czech Republic

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has published its fourteenth Report on the implementation of the Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas, which presents the analysis of the Agency for the transmission system of Czech Republic.
The Report analyses the consultation document published by the Czech National Regulatory Authority (Energetický regulační úřad - ERU). The Agency has issued some recommendations for the final decision that ERU will publish by 31 May 2019.