With the aim of ensuring the integrity of valuable EU cross-border trading capacities, ACER publishes today a guidance note on capacity hoarding in intraday electricity markets that could constitute market manipulation under REMIT (EU Regulation on Wholesale Market Integrity and Transparency). Capacity hoarding consists of the acquisition of available transmission capacity without using it or without using it effectively.
In Europe, cross-border capacities for electricity in the intraday time frame couple markets and open up opportunities to trade close to real time. If efficiently used, they reduce the need for balancing services and thus contribute to lower network fees, which benefit all consumers.
ACER Publishes Guidance On Capacity Hoarding In Intraday Electricity Markets That Could Constitute Market Manipulation
Date 22/03/2018
