ACER Publishes A New REMIT Quarterly And Updates Several Key REMIT Documents

Date 23/07/2018

The Agency publishes today a new REMIT Quarterly and an updated version of the Frequently Asked Questions in the field of REMIT, as well as the Manual of Procedures (MoP) on Data Reporting; and Annex VI of the Transaction Reporting User Manual.

  • You can access the REMIT Quaterly here.
  • You can access the tenth edition of the Frequently Asked Questions on REMIT transaction reporting here.
  • The fifth edition of the Manual of Procedures (MoP) on data reporting with the new Annex IX, which includes a list of LNG facilities subject to reporting according to the REMIT Implementing Regulation, can be found here.
  • The updated version of Annex VI, which is part of the Transaction Reporting User Manual (TRUM) and includes an updated List of Accepted Energy Identification Codes (EICs), is located here.