ACER Publishes A New Edition Of The REMIT Quarterly

The 16th edition of the Agency’s REMIT Quarterly has been published on the REMIT Portal. Covering the first quarter of 2019, this edition includes a report on the first penalty imposed in the French natural gas sector for market manipulation under REMIT.
The new edition also gives an overview of REMIT data reported between 2016 and 2018 for different types of contracts, and briefly reviews the contingency reports that were opened by registered reporting mechanisms (RRMs) in the past quarter. Recent REMIT documentation updates and REMIT case statistics are presented as well, including an overview table with sanction decisions.
