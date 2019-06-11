ACER: Public Consultation On Balansys’ Compliance Programme

The Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) invites third parties to submit their views with respect to the compliance programme proposed by Balansys S.A. (“Balansys”), which the Agency is requested to approve pursuant to Article 7(4) of the gas directive
According to the proposal, Balansys would act as gas balancing operator for balancing in the BeLux area. Whilst the case concerns the Belgian and Luxembourgian balancing market, the issues raised in the file (most notably, the delegation of TSO powers to another entity) have Union-wide relevance.
Find out more here.