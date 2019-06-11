 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

ACER: Public Consultation On Balansys’ Compliance Programme

Date 11/06/2019

The Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) invites third parties to submit their views with respect to the compliance programme proposed by Balansys S.A. (“Balansys”), which the Agency is requested to approve pursuant to Article 7(4) of the gas directive

According to the proposal, Balansys would act as gas balancing operator for balancing in the BeLux area. Whilst the case concerns the Belgian and Luxembourgian balancing market, the issues raised in the file (most notably, the delegation of TSO powers to another entity) have Union-wide relevance.

Find out more here.