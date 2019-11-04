ACER Organises A Public Workshop On Three Electricity Balancing Decisions

The European Union (EU) Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) opens registration today for a public workshop scheduled on 13 November in Brussels. The workshop will focus on three decisions according to the EU Regulation on Electricity Balancing to provide common rules across Member States:
- In part I the pricing methodology for balancing energy and cross-zonal capacity will be discussed. This methodology provides the rules for the efficient pricing of the balancing energy that results from bids activation and of the cross-zonal capacity used for the exchange of balancing energy.
- Part II of the workshop will focus on the implementation framework for establishing a European platform for the exchange of balancing energy from frequency restoration reserves with automatic activation (aFRR).
- Part III will be dedicated to the implementation framework for establishing a European platform for the exchange of balancing energy from frequency restoration reserves with manual activation (mFRR).
All interested parties are invited to register here by 11 November 2019.