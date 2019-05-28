ACER Finds Limited Contractual Congestion In European Gas Transmission Network

The Agency publishes today the 6th edition of the Annual Report on Contractual Congestion at Interconnection Points. Contractual congestion emerges when demand for gas transport capacity at an interconnection point (IP) exceeds the offered capacity. In 2018, such congestion was detected at 31 entry and exit sides across Europe, which is less than 12% of all IP sides in the EU.
This Congestion Report includes the list of IP sides at which the Firm-Day-Ahead Use-It-Or-Lose-It (FDA UIOLI) mechanism has to be implemented and applied to make available capacity on a day-ahead basis for the congested IPs, according to the European Commission's rules on congestion management procedures. The Report further offers insight into the increasing application of other congestion management procedures at both congested and non-congested IPs.
The list of contractually congested entry and exit sides and statistics on the application of congestion management procedures across the EU in the 6th Congestion Report can be found here.