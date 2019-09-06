ACER Energy Market Integrity And Transparency Forum 2019: “National Authorities Strongly Committed To Enforce REMIT”

A key conclusion which emerged from the III Energy Market Integrity and Transparency Forum -organised by the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) – is that “National Energy Regulators (NRAs) are strongly committed to investigate and enforce REMIT”. The final conclusions document for the Forum which has taken place on 5 and 6 September will be published on the ACER website next week.
The first day of the Forum focused on REMIT Strategy topics: Applying REMIT in an evolving regulatory landscape and Enforcing REMIT: cases, ambition, strategy and coordination. The second day participants discussed REMIT technical/operational topics in the fields of surveillance, market conduct, as well as data collection and data quality. The Forum also included a session on the future of REMIT. The event was supported by the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Forum has attracted key energy players in the EU including representatives from the European Commission, NRAs, ministries, Transmission System Operators, and many other market participants. Two representatives from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in the United States also provided presentations on the US experience in the field of market integrity and transparency.
Presentations and final conclusions will be published here.