ACER: Energy Market Integrity And Transparency Beyond The EU

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Energy Community Secretariat – an international organisation aiming at extending the EU internal energy market rules and principles to countries in South East Europe and the Black Sea region - amended today their administrative arrangement so the Energy Community Secretariat can participate in the Market Integrity and Transparency Working Group of ACER.
Since 2016 the Energy Community Secretariat can also participate in the ACER gas and electricity working groups, participate in joint workshops on the Capacity Allocation & Congestion Management Regulation and contributes to the Annual ACER/CEER Report on the Results of Monitoring the Internal Electricity and Natural Gas Markets.