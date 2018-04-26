The Agency launches today a public consultation on the compliance of the proposed algorithms for day-ahead and intraday coupling with the Guideline on Capacity Allocation and Congestion Management (CACM Regulation). Interested parties are invited to submit their feedback to the consultation questions, as well as on other areas of the proposal that may need improvements. You can access the public consultation here.
ACER Consults On The Compliance Of The Algorithms For Single Day-Ahead And Intraday Coupling With CACM Regulation
