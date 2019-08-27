ACER Consults On The Capacity Calculation Methodology For The Long-Term Timeframe In Between Denmark, Finland And Sweden

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) launches today a public consultation on the capacity calculation methodology for the long-term timeframe of the Nordic capacity calculation region (Denmark, Finland and Sweden) on the basis of the EU Regulation on Forward Capacity Allocation. All interested parties are invited to submit their comments by 17 September 2019.
The capacity calculation methodology for the long-term timeframe provides transparent rules for the efficient calculation for the long-term allocation or forecast of available transmission rights on bidding zone borders.
You can access the Public Consultation here.