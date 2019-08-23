ACER Consults On The Amendments To The Harmonised Allocation Rules For Cross-Border Transmission In Electricity

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) launches today a public consultation on amendments to the harmonised allocation rules for long-term cross-border transmission rights on the basis of the EU Regulation on Forward Capacity Allocation. All interested parties are invited to submit their comments by 12 September 2019. Access the public consultation here.
Before the ACER Decision on this matter in 2017, there were multiple allocation rules across the EU. The objective of the common rules is promoting effective long‐term cross‐border trade by developing of a level‐playing field across Europe. Among other provisions, the common rules set out the rights and obligations of registered participants as well as the requirements for participation in auctions.