ACER: Consultation On The Cross-Zonal Gate Opening And Gate Closure Times For Intraday Coupling

Since the end of October 2017 the Agency is competent to decide on the proposal for cross-zonal gate opening and gate closure times for intraday coupling developed by all Transmission System Operators (TSOs), in accordance with Article 59(1) of the Commission Regulation (EU) 2015/1222 establishing a guideline on capacity allocation and congestion management (CACM Regulation).
To take an informed decision on this proposal, the Agency seeks the comments of interested stakeholders on the Agency’s proposed amendments to the proposal, which intend to improve the compliance of the proposal with the CACM Regulation. Other comments to the proposal are also welcome. The consultation document is available here.
All interested stakeholders are invited to submit their comments by 30 January 2018, 23:59 hrs (CET) to the following address: consultation2018E01@acer.europa.eu
Date 09/01/2018
