ACER Consultation On Single Capacity Booking Platform For Gas Between Germany And Poland

The Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) invites third parties to submit their views on the Agency's proceeding to decide on the single capacity booking platform to be used at the border between Germany and Poland, at the Mallnow physical interconnection point and at the GCP virtual interconnection point.
The consultation is open until 30 April 2019, 23:59 hours (CET), third parties are invited to submit their observations to bookingplatform(at)acer.europa.eu
Please find the Consultation Notice here.