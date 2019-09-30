 Skip to main Content
ACER Assesses Consistency Of Proposed Projects Of Common Interest For Trans-European Energy Infrastructure

Date 30/09/2019

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has published two Opinions on the electricity and the gas draft lists of Projects of Common Interest, in which it assesses the consistent application of criteria, cost-benefit analysis (CBA) methodology and cross-border relevance of projects across regions, according to the EU Regulation on guidelines for trans-European energy infrastructure.

The Opinions on electricity and gas draft PCI lists also include the view of National Regulatory Authorities on specific candidate projects and provide further recommendations for future PCI selection processes. You can find the Opinions here.