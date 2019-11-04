ACER Approves Amendments To The Harmonised Allocation Rules For Cross-Border Transmission In Electricity

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) published today its decision on amendments to the harmonised allocation rules for long-term cross-border transmission rights in electricity on the basis of the EU Regulation on Forward Capacity Allocation.
Before the first ACER decision on this matter in 2017, there were multiple allocation rules across the EU. The objective of the common rules is promoting effective long‐term cross‐border trade by developing a level‐playing field across Europe. Among other provisions, the common rules set out the rights and obligations of registered participants, as well as the requirements for participation in auctions. Access the decision here.