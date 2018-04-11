ACER and ENTSOG, with the collaboration of CEDEC, Eurogas and GEODE, are organising a joint workshop on the Gas Balancing Network code implementation due to take place in Brussels on 12 June. The aim of the workshop is to foster knowledge sharing across Member States and to support implementation and the development of good practices.
This year the full day workshop focuses on Information provision and covers thematic sessions on forecast models; Non-Daily Metered forecast; and Issues related to Data Frequency and Accuracy. The workshop will provide an opportunity to discuss and to share experience on various aspects of information provision.
National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs), Transmission System Operators (TSOs), Distribution System Operators (DSOs) and Network Users are encouraged to participate.
The event will be held in Brussels, at the NH Brussels EU Berlaymont, Boulevard Charlemagne 11-19. The draft agenda will be available soon, once the registration for the workshop is opened.
ACER And ENTSOG Joint Workshop On Gas Balancing In Brussels
Date 11/04/2018
ACER and ENTSOG, with the collaboration of CEDEC, Eurogas and GEODE, are organising a joint workshop on the Gas Balancing Network code implementation due to take place in Brussels on 12 June. The aim of the workshop is to foster knowledge sharing across Member States and to support implementation and the development of good practices.