ACER: Analysis Published On Tariff Code Implementation For The BBL Interconnector Between The UK And The Netherlands

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has published its twentieth Report on the implementation of the Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas, which presents the analysis of the Agency for the BBL Company (Balgzand Bacton Line).
The Report analyses the consultation document published by the BBL Company. The Agency has various recommendations for the final decision, which the National Regulatory Authority (Ofgem) should take within the next three months. In addition, the Agency makes a recommendation for the National Regulatory Authority of the Netherlands (ACM).
