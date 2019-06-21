ACER Adopts Decision On Coordinated Security Analysis

ACER publishes today a decision on the methodology for coordinating operational security analysis for all Transmission System Operators (TSOs). The decision, based on the EU Regulation on System Operation in electricity, will serve as a pan-European frame for the regional proposals on operational security coordination for each capacity calculation region (CCR).
The decision includes harmonised rules to identify network elements of the TSO’s observability area, design of remedial actions and, most importantly, regional coordination for remedial actions inside CCRs and between CCRs. Find out more here.