Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Launches “Your Cash Dividend In Your Bank Account” Campaign To Enhance Investor Services

As part of its continued efforts to promote and enhance its services, especially those offered to investors, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the region's leading financial market, has launched the “Your Cash Dividend in Your Bank Account” awareness campaign. The campaign aims at encouraging investors to provide ADX with their International Bank Account Number (IBAN), UAE ID details, and contact information, to ensure receiving their cash dividends directly into their bank account.
ADX urged investors to update their information through its digital platform, ‘Sahmi’, which is integrated with the SmartPass service and ‘Whole of Government’ initiative. Through the platform, investors can electronically update their information, by logging in to ADX’s smartphone application or website. The system, will then automatically link their investment portfolio with their SmartPass account, which in turn enables investors to use several digital services. Investors can also update their information by visiting any of ADX’s branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dhafra, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, or through investors’ brokerage firms.
H.E. Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of ADX said: “This campaign is part of ADX’s keenness to develop proactive and effective communication with investors, as well as develop services available to them in order to safeguard their rights, and ensure that they receive their cash dividends in a timely manner and in accordance with the best legislative procedures. This is part of ADX's commitment to Abu Dhabi’s plan to develop the economic climate of the emirate to attract investments and create a flexible and competitive environment for business.”
H.E. Al Mansouri reaffirmed ADX's unwavering support of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, the Abu Dhabi government’s vision of digital transformation, as well as its agenda for sustainable economic development in the emirate and the UAE. This aligns with ADX's belief in the importance of sustainable digital transformation, a knowledge-based economy and the importance of employing information technology to provide innovative, quick and efficient digital solutions that meet the highest international standards in securities and digital markets.