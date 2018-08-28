Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) held a celebration on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, which will be held this year under the theme “women on the course of Zayed", which comes in conjunction His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, declaring 2018 the "Year of Zayed" in the United Arab Emirates.
The ceremony, which was attended by members of ADX Executive Management and heads of departments as well as employees, included many activities that were held in recognition of the Emirati female cadres working in the Exchange honoring their pioneering role and outstanding contribution to society and in various fields of work.
On this occasion, Rashed Al Blooshi, Chief Executive of ADX and all employees, extended their warm congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, and President of Supreme Council for Motherhood.
During the ceremony, which was preceded by a voice recording of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul on the important role Emirati women play in society, ADX Chief Executive thanked and praised the female Emirati cadres working in the Exchange. The ceremony also included the presentation of certificates of appreciation and symbolic gifts to Emirati female employees working in the Exchange.
Commenting on the Emirati Women's Day, Rashed Al Blooshi, said: "The UAE celebrates the 28th of August each year confirming the strong belief of the UAE's leadership in the importance of the contributions of women and their role in the development efforts and the appreciation of the country.”
ADX Chief Executive highlighted the fact that that the Emirati female employees hold more than 58 positions in various market departments in the Exchange thus accounting for 46% of the total number of employees. While 31% of these positions held by Emirati female employees are supervisory positions.
It is worth mentioning that the number of Emirati female investors in AED reached 220 thousand by the end of the first half of 2018. The number of shares they hold are about 3.5 billion shares, with a market value of about AED 20 billion. Whereas their total trading value (buy + sell) during the year 2017 was around AED 5 billion and about AED 1.8 billion during the first half of 2018.